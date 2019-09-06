Labour’s Galactic One Day U Turn

Labour’s u-turn on wanting an election has been so obvious it can be seen from space – and Labour’s Party Chairman has stuck his foot right through the middle of the embarrassing spectacle.

Just yesterday, Ian Lavery demanded the Prime Minister “call a General Election without delay” in his local paper The News Post Leader, a day after refused to vote for one in Parliament and the same day the party announced it would again vote against an October election on Monday.

This is despite the fact that Labour’s EU Surrender Bill will have passed by then fulfilling their original election condition of taking No Deal off the table. What excuse will they find for not voting for an election next..?

