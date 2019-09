In a confrontation with Brexit Hero Lucy Harris MEP yesterday, Sky News’ Kay Burley claimed “I didn’t vote” in the EU referendum.

However, a quick scroll back to Kay’s tweets on the day of the referendum suggests otherwise, having Tweeted ‘#ivoted’ seven times that day.

She even implied she battled through the torrential downpour to get there. Kay signed off the interview by pointing to a report that said Sky News is the most trusted in the country. Guido finds that hard to believe…