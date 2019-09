Gina Miller and John Major’s High Court battle to prevent Boris Proroguing Parliament has failed. Not surprising following Jolyon Maugham’s Scottish court defeat two days ago…

Miller – supported by the former PM and Labour’s Shami Chakrabarti – was arguing Boris’s decision unlawfully breached parliamentary sovereignty. The courts are bruising a lot of egos at the moment…

UPDATE: Judges have given permission for Miller to keep flogging this dead horse via a Supreme Court appeal on Tuesday 14th…