MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Downing Street still insist, Britain is absolutely not heading for an election. For some reason, however, some people are choosing not to believe the Government’s assurances – not least MPs making frantic decisions about their future career plans. So as anticipation builds up over the coming weeks, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…
Conservative
- Alastair Burt, North East Bedfordshire
- David Tredinnick, Bosworth
- Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire
- Guto Bebb, Aberconwy
- Jeremy LeFroy, Stafford
- Kieth Simpson, Broadland
- Oliver Letwin, West Dorset
- Richard Harrington, Watford
- Michael Fallon, Sevenoaks
Labour
- Albert Owen, Ynys Mon
- Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West
- Gloria De Piero, Ashfield
- Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse
- Kate Hoey, Vauxhall
- Kevin Barron, Rother Valley
- Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham
- Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley
- Stephen Pound, Ealing North
- Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby
- Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead
Lib Dem
- Norman Lamb, North Norfolk
- Vince Cable, Twickenham
Conservative Independents
- Justine Greening, Putney
- Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe
- Nick Boles, Grantham
- Nicholas Soames, Mid Sussex
