Luciana Berger Defects to Lib Dems

Clearly sensing an imminent election, the formerly Labour Party, then Change UK, then independent MP has joined the Liberal Democrats. Guido hears a rumour that she is looking to stand in Finchley and Golders Green, where she has her London home. Someone had better tell Clareine Enderby, the already selected Lib Dem candidate for the constituency

September 5, 2019 at 11:05 am

Quote of the Day

Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…

“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”

