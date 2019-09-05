Luciana Berger Defects to Lib Dems

Clearly sensing an imminent election, the formerly Labour Party, then Change UK, then independent MP has joined the Liberal Democrats. Guido hears a rumour that she is looking to stand in Finchley and Golders Green, where she has her London home. Someone had better tell Clareine Enderby, the already selected Lib Dem candidate for the constituency…

I am very pleased to announce that I have joined @joswinson and the @LibDems, the strongest party to stop brexit, fight for equality and a fairer country. — Luciana Berger (@lucianaberger) September 5, 2019