Lords Surrender as Boris Concedes on Commons’ Bill

Last night the Commons passed anti-No Deal legislation with the Kinnock amendment tacked on, and opposed a general election; creating further chaos…

However, following Boris’s defeat in the commons, there has been reports that far from the 100 hours-worth of debate we were anticipating in the Lords, the Government has conceded defeat and negotiated with the opposition to agree Hilary Benn’s Bill to complete all its stages by Friday – with the bill then going back to the Commons for any further consideration on Monday.

It looks like the decision was accepted by Boris, who now will want legislation to be passed as quickly as possible, to ensure Labour can’t again duck out of backing a general election next week. Prorogation could be enacted as late as the 12th, allowing Boris to secure his preferred route to an election by the 16th…

UPDATE: Downing Street are saying that it’s not for the lords to fight this bill. They told the Lords to stand down as in their view the House of Commons has to take responsibility for their “surrender bill”. Number 10 want elected MPs to have to explain to to the electorate their decision to delay Brexit.