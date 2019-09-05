Labour’s Finchley Candidate Apologises for Saying Antisemitism was ‘Weaponised’

Labour’s Finchley and Golders Green candidate has had to apologise for saying Labour’s Antisemitism crisis had been “weaponised”. Definitely not a great election strategy in any constituency, let alone one that is overwhelmingly Jewish…

Sara Conway told Jewish News that the argument over Labour’s successive Antisemitism scandals have been “whipped up”, however she has now climbed down, saying:

Another stellar candidate choice from the Labour Party…

Tags:
September 5, 2019 at 3:59 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…

“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.