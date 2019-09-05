Labour’s Finchley Candidate Apologises for Saying Antisemitism was ‘Weaponised’

Labour’s Finchley and Golders Green candidate has had to apologise for saying Labour’s Antisemitism crisis had been “weaponised”. Definitely not a great election strategy in any constituency, let alone one that is overwhelmingly Jewish…

Sara Conway told Jewish News that the argument over Labour’s successive Antisemitism scandals have been “whipped up”, however she has now climbed down, saying:

I used the wrong word by saying weaponised. I was referring to Far Right commentators particularly on Twitter who use this issue as a political football to create polarisation and division. Anti-Semitism is a very real problem & I was in no way referring those of us fighting it. — Sara Conway (@Sara_Conway3) September 5, 2019

Another stellar candidate choice from the Labour Party…