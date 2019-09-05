Ireland’s Coveney Promises Checks “Somewhere Away From the Border”

Brexiteers will feel vindicated after Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Coveney has voiced what Guido reported back in July, that the Irish Government is planning for checks away from the border, ensuring it remains soft. He told a business event that checks would be introduced “somewhere away from the Border”:

“We recognise the reality that Ireland will have a responsibility to protect its own place in the single market. That will involve some checks. But I can assure you we will try to do that in a way that limits the risk. And we will try and do it away from the Border.”

Coveney said that his Government would have to introduce checks on the Irish side of the border, but not on the border itself. He also said it will be up to the British whether it wanted to place checks on goods on the Northern Irish side of the border.

The Irish Government accepting that the border may remain soft in the event of a No Deal, accepting what Eurosceptics have been saying for months does beg the question: If they can institute checks away from the border in the event of No Deal, why not in the event of a backstopectomied deal..?