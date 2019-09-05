Government Tabling New Election Motion for Monday

Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced the Government will table a new election motion on Monday evening. After the anti-No Deal bill is set to become law…

This would satisfy Labour’s conditions for voting for an election. Will they keep their word..?

September 5, 2019 at 12:51 pm

Quote of the Day

Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…

“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”

