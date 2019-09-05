Government Tabling New Election Motion for Monday

Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced the Government will table a new election motion on Monday evening. After the anti-No Deal bill is set to become law…
This would satisfy Labour’s conditions for voting for an election. Will they keep their word..?
Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…
“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”