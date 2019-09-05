Government Tabling New Election Motion for Monday

Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced the Government will table a new election motion on Monday evening. After the anti-No Deal bill is set to become law…
This would satisfy Labour’s conditions for voting for an election. Will they keep their word..?
In leaked un-redacted court documents obtained by Sky, Boris made clear his opinion on former PM and ex-Eton chum, David Cameron:
“The whole September session is a rigmarole introduced by girly swot Cameron and show the public that MPs are earning their crust.“