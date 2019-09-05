Government Tabling New Election Motion for Monday

Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced the Government will table a new election motion on Monday evening. After the anti-No Deal bill is set to become law…

This would satisfy Labour’s conditions for voting for an election. Will they keep their word..?

September 5, 2019 at 12:51 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

In leaked un-redacted court documents obtained by Sky, Boris made clear his opinion on former PM and ex-Eton chum, David Cameron:

The whole September session is a rigmarole introduced by girly swot Cameron and show the public that MPs are earning their crust.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.