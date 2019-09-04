MPs Reject Boris’s Election Motion

Despite passing their anti-No Deal “surrender bill” a couple of hours ago, MPs have rejected Boris’s election motion, by failing to meet the 2/3rds majority needed under the FTPA. Brexiteers better hope MPs find a spine before prorogation…
Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…
“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”