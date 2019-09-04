Lords Turn Up Prepared for 100 Hour Debate

As Guido reported this morning, over 100 amendments have now been tabled by rebel Tory Lords in an attempt to prevent the Commons’s anti-No Deal legislation. Our ennobled readers have taken note, turning up with overnight supplies.

Lord Newby arrived at work this morning with a duvet, change of clothes and shaving kit, with Lord Adonis replying that he looks forward to discussing his summer reading with Dick at 3am.

Lord Bethell opened up his “war bag”, showing a less than nutritious array of midnight snacks as well as bedding.

Meanwhile Lord Wood has invited all Lords to his office for a Jethro Tull-themed sleepover.

I’ll be having a Jethro Tull themed sleepover party tonight in my Lords office. Each album will be played & discussed in sequence in between votes to break the Tory filibuster. Bring snacks & your favourite Tull accessory (sporran, flute, beard). All welcome across party divides. — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) September 4, 2019

If any Lords are reading, do get in touch to let us know your essential overnight (wool) sack…