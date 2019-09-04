Lords Turn Up Prepared for 100 Hour Debate

As Guido reported this morning, over 100 amendments have now been tabled by rebel Tory Lords in an attempt to prevent the Commons’s anti-No Deal legislation. Our ennobled readers have taken note, turning up with overnight supplies. 

Lord Newby arrived at work this morning with a duvet, change of clothes and shaving kit, with Lord Adonis replying that he looks forward to discussing his summer reading with Dick at 3am.

Lord Bethell opened up his “war bag”, showing a less than nutritious array of midnight snacks as well as bedding.

Meanwhile Lord Wood has invited all Lords to his office for a Jethro Tull-themed sleepover.

If any Lords are reading, do get in touch to let us know your essential overnight (wool) sack…

September 4, 2019 at 1:45 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

The HuffPo have reported that during this afternoon’s No. 10 meeting with rebel Tory MPs, Dominic Cummings “hectored [them] for an extended period of time“, before going on to say:

“I don’t know who any of you are!”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.