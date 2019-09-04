Labour Set to Chicken Out of Election Vote

Despite calling for an election for over a year, Labour are tonight preparing to abstain on Boris’s General Election motion. Chlorinated chickens indeed…

Having debated Labour’s ‘Surrender Bill’ since 3 pm, the Commons will undoubtedly pass the anti-No Deal legislation. Today’s proceedings have included a number of notable speeches from recently sacked Tory rebels, including Philip Hammond’s first backbench speech in nine years and Alastair Burt – who received the Commons’ third round of applause of the day. Another Parliamentary convention Bercow is happy to let slip.

Whilst Labour are sitting on their hands today, it appears the possibility of an election motion passing before prorogation kicks in – if the rebels’ legislation makes it onto the statute books – still remains on the cards. Labour are walking a semantic tightrope trying to sound like they’re not opposing an election whilst frantically trying to stop one any time soon…

In the meantime, the Lords have settled down to begin their 100 hour-long debate on changing standing orders to pass the Commons’ legislation as quickly as possible; already the debate is proving more exciting viewing than usual Lords’ debates, with one peer questioning another’s soul. The Commons will wrap-up their debate at 19.00, with the election vote to be held before 21.00; as ever Guido will bring you all updates as and when they occur…