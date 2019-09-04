Jess Phillips (£80,000-a-Year) Implies She Can’t Afford A Printer

Jess Phillips stood up in the House of Commons yesterday to declare she doesn’t own a printer and has to visit her mother-in-law every time she wants to print something. Right…

Philips charged the taxpayer £24,000 for her office costs last year. Is she seriously saying she couldn’t find a spare £20 for a printer? Perhaps she could have found it within her annual £80,000 MP salary, book royalties, or the up to £160,000 she paid her husband in staff expenses.

Last year Philips claimed £4,090.97 in travel expenses. Guido wonders if that includes the mileage of driving to her mother in law’s every time she wants to print something…