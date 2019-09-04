Fifteen Today!

Guido launched on this day in 2004, and since then we have seen five Prime Ministers come and go. It has been quite a journey from a laptop on the sofa to a newsroom in SW1 staffed by talented young journalists. Our tenth anniversary party was a big glitzy public affair, broadcast on the BBC, tonight we are gathering past and present members of the Guido conspiracy at a small private party. Still glitzy just less showy…

It is of great satisfaction to see people who have worked in the newsroom go on to prosper. Alumni can be found all over the media and in politics where they set the agenda in a different way to when they set the political news agenda. We live in exciting times and Westminster politics has changed a lot over the last fifteen years. The personnel may change, but the objective remains the same, we never forget we are in the infotainment business.

Whatever happened to the keynote speaker from the last party?

Paul Staines, Editor