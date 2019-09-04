Brenda From Bristol Speaks for the Nation (As Always)

Following her viral news moment after the 2017 General Election was called, journalists have been desperate to get Brenda from Bristol’s comments about this week’s political machinations. We imagine her reaction won’t have changed since this clip in 2018…

September 4, 2019 at 10:41 am

The HuffPo have reported that during this afternoon’s No. 10 meeting with rebel Tory MPs, Dominic Cummings “hectored [them] for an extended period of time“, before going on to say:

“I don’t know who any of you are!”

