Anti-No Deal Legislation Passes

Following remain MPs’ 29-vote victory at the 2nd reading this afternoon, MPs have now passed anti-No Deal legislation; forcing the PM not only to ask for an extension but accept any terms the EU proposed. Now only the Lords can save democracy…

September 4, 2019 at 7:51 pm

Quote of the Day

Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…

“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”

