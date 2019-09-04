Anti-No Deal Legislation Passes

Following remain MPs’ 29-vote victory at the 2nd reading this afternoon, MPs have now passed anti-No Deal legislation; forcing the PM not only to ask for an extension but accept any terms the EU proposed. Now only the Lords can save democracy…
Dominic Grieve leaves the Beaconsfield Conservative Association’s WhatsApp group…
“Warmest thanks to all for the many years of friendship and support. Farewell, exile beckons.”