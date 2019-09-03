Tories and Leavers Support Deselection of Rebels

Snap polling by YouGov has found that – by whopping majorities – Tory and Leave voters want anti-No Deal rebels to be deselected by the Conservative Party if they vote with Jeremy Corbyn tonight.

YouGov asked, “Do you think Conservative members of parliament who vote to block a No Deal Brexit, should or should not be allowed to stand as Conservatives at the next general election?” Predictably, Labour and the Lib Dems are in favour of the anti-No Deal MPs continuing…

Among the country as a whole, 40% of people believe they should be allowed to stand as Conservatives, while the other 60% think they either should be deselected (34%) or don’t know (26%).

Tags:
September 3, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Clarifying his hitherto deliberately ambiguous statements on whether Labour will support a general election, when asked whether he will support one under ANY circumstances, Corbyn said

Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.