Remainers Snatch Control of Tomorrow’s Parliamentary Business

Remainers have won the vote to usurp the Government’s role to control the Parliamentary timetable. To this end, they will use tomorrow to table their anti-No Deal bill (termed by Number 10 ‘Corbyn’s surrender bill’).

Whilst there is no guarantee the rebels will now automatically go on to win tomorrow’s crucial vote, it certainly makes it more likely. The never-ending psychodrama will resume in the morning…

UPDATE: The 21 Tory rebels who’ve now lost the whip: