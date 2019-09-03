Phillip Lee Crosses Floor to Sit With Lib Dems

In one move, Boris has lost his majority in the middle of his G7 speech. No majority for anyone else either…

Read his full statement here:

“Over 27 years ago I joined the Conservative & Unionist Party led by Sr John Major. Since 2010 I have had the privilege of representing the Bracknell Constituency. The Party I joined in 1992 is not the Party I am leaving today.

“This Conservative Government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom. More widely, It is undermining our country’s economy, democracy and role in the world. It is using political manipulation, bullying and lies. And It is doing these things in a deliberate and considered way.

“That is why today I am joining Jo Swinson and the liberal Democrats. I believe the Liberal Democrats are best placed to build the unifying and inspiring political force needed to heal our divisions, unleash our talents, equip us to take the opportunities and overcome the challenges that we face as a society – and leave our country and our world in a better place for the next generations.”