Philip Hammond Admits Receiving Legal Advice From the EU

Guido sources say that in his meeting with the Prime Minister this morning, Philip Hammond let it slip in the heat of the argument that he had received legal advice. Speaking in the heat of the moment in a fiery conversation, the former Chancellor cracked out the line “well the EU’s legal department have told me…” when defending his decision to in effect vote no confidence in the Government. It was suspected by many Brexiteers that he was working in concert with Barnier, bold of Hammond to just come out and say it…

September 3, 2019 at 3:23 pm

Quote of the Day

The HuffPo have reported that during this afternoon’s No. 10 meeting with rebel Tory MPs, Dominic Cummings “hectored [them] for an extended period of time“, before going on to say:

“I don’t know who any of you are!”

