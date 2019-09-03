Peter Kyle: Labour are Standing Up to Jeremy Corbyn

In an awkward slip-up, Hove MP Peter Kyle accidentally said “the Labour is what is standing up to Jeremy Corbyn” before correcting himself. Or perhaps he let slip his own plans…
