Peter Kyle: Labour are Standing Up to Jeremy Corbyn

In an awkward slip-up, Hove MP Peter Kyle accidentally said “the Labour is what is standing up to Jeremy Corbyn” before correcting himself. Or perhaps he let slip his own plans…

People:
September 3, 2019 at 2:40 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
National Unity PM: Runners and Riders National Unity PM: Runners and Riders