Fresh from his stint in handcuffs, Jared O’Mara has confirmed he will not be resigning as an MP today. Once a fraud, always a fraud…

While we do not yet know what caused this volte-face, Guido speculates it may have something to do with Jared realising that if he stays until there’s an election, he’ll be entitled to a handsome payout from the taxpayer – of up to £40,000…