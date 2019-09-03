Justine Greening to Stand Down at Election

Whilst talk of a general election is still only speculative – with Boris saying “I don’t want an election; you don’t want an election” outside Downing Street last night – remain MPs are already jumping before they’ve been pushed. Just like they resigned from the Cabinet before Boris became PM all over again…

The first out the door this morning is former Education Secretary, Justine Greening, who announced her widely expected decision on the Today Programme, on the way out accusing the Tories of becoming “the Brexit Party”. Farage would disagree…

The Putney MP – who supports a second referendum – has a wafer-thin majority of only 1,554, so her re-election prospects were not assured in any case. Already, eulogies have been flooding in from luminaries such as Change UK MP Heidi Allen and Corbynite Paul MasonDowning Street is yet to comment…

