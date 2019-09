The Institute of Economic Affairs has hired top-Brexiteer, and former leader of the eurosceptic European Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament, Professor Syed Kamall. Guido readers will know him for his punchy performances…

After leaving the European Parliament in July, Kamall took up the role of Professor of International Relations at St Mary’s University, London. Tomorrow, Kamall will join the IEA as Academic and Research Director. Congratulations!