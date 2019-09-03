Hammond’s Agent Claims Support of Members Denied Vote

This was emailed to members of Philip Hammond’s Conservative association by Suzi Coul, his agent:

The Association is pleased to announce the reselection of Philip Hammond. Philip has been an excellent MP for Runnymede and Weybridge since 1997, and has retained the overwhelming support of residents, members and the Association Executive throughout that time.

Despite the focus of national politics, our meeting tonight was not about Brexit or the next two months, but about the selection of our candidate for the next Parliamentary election; and tonight’s vote reflects the confidence members of the Association Executive have in him as our local MP, based on his hard work and commitment to Runnymede and Weybridge over 22 years.