Graham Brady Returns as 1922 Chair

Following the leadership candidacy that never was, Graham Brady has been reappointed Chairman of the Tory Backbench 1922 Committee. He will remain in situ until a new executive is elected in the next parliamentary session.
The HuffPo have reported that during this afternoon’s No. 10 meeting with rebel Tory MPs, Dominic Cummings “hectored [them] for an extended period of time“, before going on to say:
“I don’t know who any of you are!”