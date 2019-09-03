Chair of LGBT Lib Dems Quits Party Over Phillip Lee

The chair of the Liberal Democrat LGBT wing has resigned from the party following Phillip Lee’s defection to them. “I thought we had a soul and principles.”

Read her full statement here:

“I’m feeling devastated.

The powers that be have let Philip Lee in.

A homophobe, a xenophobe, and someone who thinks people should be barred from the country if they are ill.

F*ck this.

F*ck this so hard.

I thought the Lib Dems were not a single issue party.

I thought we had a soul and principles.

But apparently as long as you are on the right side on Brexit we’ll take you.

Well, I’m sorry, but no.

It doesn’t matter if we already have others as bad. You don’t make bad things better by adding more bad things. It doesn’t matter that he will increase our numbers in parliament by ONE. He thinks me and people like me are a lower class of human. I will not share a party with him.

I know you only get to do this once. I know I am ripping up almost my entire social life here. I know I am causing a lot of people a lot of organisational difficulties. And I’m sorry for all that. But there are some principles I will not compromise.

Sorry.”