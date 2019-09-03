Boris’s Patriotic Pup

After winning the country’s heart yesterday, Boris’s new puppy, Dilyn, has had a suitable fashion upgrade; being filmed running around the Downing Street garden in a Union Jack neckerchief. A perfect mascot for the coming months…
Clarifying his hitherto deliberately ambiguous statements on whether Labour will support a general election, when asked whether he will support one under ANY circumstances, Corbyn said
“Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”