Boris’s Patriotic Pup

After winning the country’s heart yesterday, Boris’s new puppy, Dilyn, has had a suitable fashion upgrade; being filmed running around the Downing Street garden in a Union Jack neckerchief. A perfect mascot for the coming months…

September 3, 2019 at 9:24 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Clarifying his hitherto deliberately ambiguous statements on whether Labour will support a general election, when asked whether he will support one under ANY circumstances, Corbyn said

Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.