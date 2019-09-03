Boris Versus Hammond

Following this morning’s fraught meeting behind closed doors, Hammond and Boris have begun feuding publically. Boris already making the Commons much better viewing than May ever managed…

September 3, 2019 at 4:41 pm

Quote of the Day

The HuffPo have reported that during this afternoon’s No. 10 meeting with rebel Tory MPs, Dominic Cummings “hectored [them] for an extended period of time“, before going on to say:

“I don’t know who any of you are!”

