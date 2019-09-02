WATCH LIVE: Boris Makes Statement Outside Number 10

Channel Migrant Crisis Needs Action not Words | ConWoman
How It Could All Go Wrong For Boris | UnHerd
Grace Blakeley’s ‘Stolen’ Review | CapX
Brexit Battle Will be Won by the Most Ruthless | Telegraph
These Glory Days of British Political Nonsense | Times
Telegraph Gives Boris No Special Treatment | Press Gazette
Cummings’s Playbook Running to Plan | ConWoman
Welby Calls for Remainers to ‘Stop Whingeing’ | Telegraph
Yesterday in Brexit Land | Comment Central
Proroguing is in Boris’s Favour – But it’s Not a ‘Coup’ | CapX
The Rage Against Boris | Brendan O'Neill
Greatest Amazon Fire Danger is the Rhetoric | Spectator
Speaker’s Impartiality is Crucial to our Constitution | IDS
Dominic Cummings Is No Chicken | UnHerd
Parliament Failed on Brexit | Vernon Bogdanor
How It Could All Go Wrong For Boris | UnHerd
Grace Blakeley’s ‘Stolen’ Review | CapX
Brexit Battle Will be Won by the Most Ruthless | Telegraph
These Glory Days of British Political Nonsense | Times
Telegraph Gives Boris No Special Treatment | Press Gazette
Cummings’s Playbook Running to Plan | ConWoman
Welby Calls for Remainers to ‘Stop Whingeing’ | Telegraph
Yesterday in Brexit Land | Comment Central
Proroguing is in Boris’s Favour – But it’s Not a ‘Coup’ | CapX
The Rage Against Boris | Brendan O'Neill
Greatest Amazon Fire Danger is the Rhetoric | Spectator
Speaker’s Impartiality is Crucial to our Constitution | IDS
Dominic Cummings Is No Chicken | UnHerd
Parliament Failed on Brexit | Vernon Bogdanor