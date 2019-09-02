Remainers’ Planned Bill Won’t Allow Time For Second Referendum

Rebel MPs’ planned legislation to force the Government to delay Brexit beyond the 31st will not provide an extension long enough to hold a second referendum, according to darling of FBPE Twitter, Nick Boles…

The former Tory MP has said Letwin’s bill will only extend Article 50 for “a couple of months”; with UCL’s Constitution Unit having said a second referendum would take “a minimum of 22 weeks” to conduct – 12 weeks to pass the legislation and another 10 weeks to organise the campaign and hold the vote. Of course, the biggest barrier to a second referendum remains MPs repeatedly voting against having one…

The Financial Times is reporting splits amongst the rebel MPs, with other Remainers wanting to extend Article 50 until May 2020. The compromise date could be “brought forward to mollify Labour MPs in Leave seats” however. How can No. 10 possibly win against such a united remain front?..

Quote of the Day

Boris responds to Tusk…

“I don’t want a No Deal Brexit but I say to our EU friends if they don’t want No Deal they have got to get rid of the backstop from treaty. If Donald Tusk doesn’t want to go down in history as Mr No Deal Brexit then I hope this point will be borne in mind by him too.”

