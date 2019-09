In the last few minutes Hilary Ben has Tweeted the rebels’ planned Brexit bill forcing the PM to extend A50 and avoid a No Deal Brexit. Read below:

Section 3, Paragraph 1 has already caught the attention of Brexiteers, as it would mean the EU can choose the length of the extension – without a limit – and the Prime Minister must agree to it.

Brexiteer Treasury Minister Simon Clarke has called the clause “absolutely unacceptable”.