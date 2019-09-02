Hammond Toasts His Re-Selection With Champagne

Big Phil Hammond turned up to the local pub with supporters from his constituency association and ordered champagne to celebrate his re-adoption. Will he still be celebrating by the end of the week?
Clarifying his hitherto deliberately ambiguous statements on whether Labour will support a general election, when asked whether he will support one under ANY circumstances, Corbyn said
“Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”