Hammond Toasts His Re-Selection With Champagne

Big Phil Hammond turned up to the local pub with supporters from his constituency association and ordered champagne to celebrate his re-adoption. Will he still be celebrating by the end of the week?

September 2, 2019 at 11:02 pm

Clarifying his hitherto deliberately ambiguous statements on whether Labour will support a general election, when asked whether he will support one under ANY circumstances, Corbyn said

Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”

