Extinction Rebellion Using Diesel Generator to Power Stage

Extinction Rebellion have – for once – admitted their hypocrisy as they were caught out using a diesel generator to power their ‘music stage’, which of course every good protest needs…

According to the extremist group, the generator used 20 liters of diesel throughout the weekend, with the protest set to continue until this evening. One spokesman admitted they felt “like hypocrites” but had been “forced” to use a generator because a solar panel one would have cost £8,000 – money they “simply don’t have”Of course the obvious way to have avoided this double standard would have been to not hold the protest in the first place…

Tags:
September 2, 2019 at 4:15 pm

Green News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Marc Almond on Emma Thompson…

“Emma Thompson has arrived in her gas guzzling carbon footprint stomping jet to serve Vegan food from the boat parked on Oxford Circus while the Yoga classes are taking place on Waterloo Bridge! Haha really? Couldn’t make this stuff up.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.