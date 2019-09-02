Extinction Rebellion Using Diesel Generator to Power Stage

Extinction Rebellion have – for once – admitted their hypocrisy as they were caught out using a diesel generator to power their ‘music stage’, which of course every good protest needs…

According to the extremist group, the generator used 20 liters of diesel throughout the weekend, with the protest set to continue until this evening. One spokesman admitted they felt “like hypocrites” but had been “forced” to use a generator because a solar panel one would have cost £8,000 – money they “simply don’t have”. Of course the obvious way to have avoided this double standard would have been to not hold the protest in the first place…