Following Guido’s exclusive report that Downing Street was getting a dog, the new scruffy-haired, ill-disciplined PM has been joined by a new puppy.

The 15-week-old puppy – snapped by the Evening Standard arriving at No. 10 – was saved after being abandoned by a Welsh farmer and is yet to be named. It remains to be seen whether he gets on with Larry…

UPDATE: Watch the pup arriving here: