Boris to Hold Cabinet Meeting then Address All Tory MPs

Boris Johnson will hold a hastily scheduled Cabinet meeting at five PM today, before addressing all Conservative MPs in the Downing Street garden an hour. Presumably this isn’t just so they can all meet the new dog…
Clarifying his hitherto deliberately ambiguous statements on whether Labour will support a general election, when asked whether he will support one under ANY circumstances, Corbyn said
“Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”