Blair: There Must Not Be An Election

Today Tony Blair has articulated what all anti-Brexit politicians have been thinking: a general election would clear out the most advantageous Parliament Remainers could possibly hope for. Remind Guido who is supposed to be the autocrat..?

“Should the Government seek an election, it should be refused in favour of a referendum.”

As long as Parliament is made up of these politicians, Blair knows it will never allow Brexit to take place. He wants to stop Brexit in a referendum where this rotten Remainer Parliament can manipulate the question, the franchise, and take a WTO Brexit off the table, as with the Kyle-Wilson May’s Deal vs Remain referendum proposal.

September 2, 2019 at 10:07 am

Clarifying his hitherto deliberately ambiguous statements on whether Labour will support a general election, when asked whether he will support one under ANY circumstances, Corbyn said

Of course, we are the opposition party, we want a general election”

