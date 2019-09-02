Blair: There Must Not Be An Election

Today Tony Blair has articulated what all anti-Brexit politicians have been thinking: a general election would clear out the most advantageous Parliament Remainers could possibly hope for. Remind Guido who is supposed to be the autocrat..?

“Should the Government seek an election, it should be refused in favour of a referendum.”

As long as Parliament is made up of these politicians, Blair knows it will never allow Brexit to take place. He wants to stop Brexit in a referendum where this rotten Remainer Parliament can manipulate the question, the franchise, and take a WTO Brexit off the table, as with the Kyle-Wilson May’s Deal vs Remain referendum proposal.

September 2, 2019 at 10:07 am

Quote of the Day

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

