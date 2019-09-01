MPs To Launch Coup In Parliament on Tuesday

MPs will make the unprecedented move of asking the Speaker to allow them to wrestle control of the Order Paper from the Government in order to pass anti-Brexit legislation. Unlike in March this will be entirely down to the Remain voting speaker to decide, and not as a result of amending primary legislation. The biased referee is expected to grant them their request and the Government to lose control of Parliamentary timetable on Wednesday… 

September 1, 2019 at 10:27 am

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

