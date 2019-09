Keir Starmer dropped strong hints on Marr this morning that after three years of asking for a General Election, Labour would refuse to allow one until legislation to block No Deal is in place. They’d rather keep this unstable Parliament in place than face the electorate. What was that about a coup..?

Labour will lose a Brexit election, they know it. Boris would crush Corbyn. A November Fifth Guy Fawkes election would clear out parliament of Brexit blockers better than gunpowder…