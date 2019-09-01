Government May Not Abide By House of Commons Anti-No Deal Legislation

Depending on what the legislation says, Michael Gove today revealed that the UK Government may find a way to work around it. Next week will be the greatest showdown…

September 1, 2019 at 11:42 am

Quote of the Day

David Gauke rejects Corbyn as a ‘national unity PM’

If anyone thinks the answer is Jeremy Corbyn, I think they’re probably asking the wrong question.

