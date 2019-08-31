Saturday 7-Up

This week 257,229 visitors visited 876,268 times viewing 1,351,178 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

August 31, 2019 at 7:00 am

Quote of the Day

Mogg responds to Sturgeon calling him a “tin-pot dictator“.

If the PM said Christmas Day was 25 December, Nicola Sturgeon would be outraged and shocked by that, so I wouldn’t worry too much about what the Scottish leader has to say.”

