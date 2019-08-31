Saturday 7-Up

This week 257,229 visitors visited 876,268 times viewing 1,351,178 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Guido’s Loss is Mogg’s Gain
- Hammond Tries to Sneak Re-Selection Past Constituency Membership
- Gina Miller: PM Has the Right to Prorogue Parliament
- General Public Support Prorogation
- Hammond’s Constituency in Uproar Over Sneaky Secret Re-Selection Bid
- Boris to Prorogue Parliament
- Boris’s Prorogation Will Be Shorter than Major’s
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…