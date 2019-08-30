Tory MP Questions Climate Hysterical Band’s World Tour

Tory MP David TC Davies has sent a letter to English Pop Rock band, the 1975, asking how – as prominent climate campaigners and Greta Thunberg supporters – they will be travelling to their world tour venues in South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Guido would hate to see any hypocrisy…

Posting his letter on Twitter, Davies asked “Given your concern about a ‘climate emergency’, I just wondered how you are going to get to these places? Are you travelling to Asia on the Trans-Siberian Express? Or will you be sailing in a £4m super-yacht like your mate Greta?” Poo bucket and all…

Signing off, the Monmouth MP wished the band a safe flight “(or rather flights)”, managing to squeeze in a P.S. asking whether the band are backing Extinction Rebellion’s protests in the cities they’re playing in “so that we can be certain nobody drives to one of your concerts by car“. Always good to see MPs with a sense of humour…

Read the letter in full here: