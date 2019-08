Doing it’s bit single-handedly for the planet, Pornhub have filmed their “Dirtiest Porn ever”; an adult film set on a filthy beach to highlight ocean pollution. A cause everyone can get behind…

The adult film showed the beach being cleaned around the actors during the filming, turning a truly filthy scene to a very clean one.

For every view, Pornhub are donating an amount to the charity, Ocean Polymers who work to clean up ocean pollution. The internet: single-handedly saving the planet…