MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Downing Street still insist, Britain is absolutely not heading for an election. For some reason, however, some people are choosing not to believe the Government’s assurances – not least MPs making frantic decisions about their future career plans. So as anticipation builds up over the coming weeks, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…

Conservative

David Tredinnick, Bosworth

Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire

Guto Bebb, Aberconwy

Jeremy LeFroy, Stafford

Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe

Oliver Letwin, West Dorset

Richard Harrington, Watford

Labour

Albert Owen, Ynys Mon

Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West

Gloria De Piero, Ashfield

Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse

Kate Hoey, Vauxhall

Kevin Barron, Rother Valley

Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham

Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley

Stephen Pound, Ealing North

Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby

Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead

Lib Dem

Norman Lamb, North Norfolk

Vince Cable, Twickenham

Independent

Nick Boles, Grantham

Get in touch with any updates…