MPs Standing Down at the Next Election

As Downing Street still insist, Britain is absolutely not heading for an election. For some reason, however, some people are choosing not to believe the Government’s assurances – not least MPs making frantic decisions about their future career plans. So as anticipation builds up over the coming weeks, Guido brings you the comprehensive and continually updating list of MPs who have announced they will be stepping down at the next election. Get in touch with any updates…

Conservative

  • David Tredinnick, Bosworth
  • Glyn Davies, Montgomeryshire
  • Guto Bebb, Aberconwy 
  • Jeremy LeFroy, Stafford
  • Ken Clarke, Rushcliffe 
  • Oliver Letwin, West Dorset
  • Richard Harrington, Watford

Labour

  • Albert Owen, Ynys Mon
  • Geoffrey Robinson, Coventry North West
  • Gloria De Piero, Ashfield
  • Jim Fitzpatrick, Poplar and Limehouse 
  • Kate Hoey, Vauxhall
  • Kevin Barron, Rother Valley
  • Roberta Blackman-Woods, City of Durham 
  • Ronnie Campbell, Blyth Valley
  • Stephen Pound, Ealing North
  • Stephen Twigg, Liverpool West Derby
  • Teresa Pearce, Erith and Thamesmead

Lib Dem

  • Norman Lamb, North Norfolk 
  • Vince Cable, Twickenham 

Independent

  • Nick Boles, Grantham

August 30, 2019 at 11:03 am

